SIOUX CITY, I.A. (15th Round Boxing) – This past Friday Super Middleweight Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko (24-2, 19 KOs) showed once again why he is one of the hardest punchers in the Super Middleweight Division when he stopped a tough Winfred Harris Jr. in the 9th round to capture the WBC USNBC Title Fight at a sold-out Sioux City Convention Center in Iowa.

Winfred had never been dropped or stopped in his career up to that point. With that victory, Agbeko moves on to 26-2, (21 KOs) and is calling out some of the biggest names in the Super Middleweight Division including David Benavidez.

The seven-bout card was promoted by 15th Round Promotions.

Harris came out working behind his jab and surprised everyone when he took the fight to Agbeko who is normally the aggressor. Both fighters landed shots throughout the fight. Agbeko used great footwork to circle back and away from Harris and peppered him with well-placed body jabs and body shots to drain some energy from Harris. In the 9th, sensing some fatigue, Agbeko turned up the pressure and rocked Harris with multiple vicious shots to the head. He eventually put him down with a big right hook. Harris beat the count and on wobbly feet, continued to fight with courage, absorbing more punishment, eventually forcing veteran ref Mark Nelson to step in and call an end to the fight.

The featured bout saw local prospect turned pro Deonte “Sleep” Walker make quick work of his opponent Job Hamilton in their Welterweight debuts. Walker dropped Hamilton 35 seconds into round 1 with a thunderous left hand that connected on Hamilton’s neck. Hamilton beat the count but would get dropped 2 more times before Mark Nelson stepped in to stop the fight halfway through the first round.

Drako Rodriguez (formerly in the UFC), advanced his boxing record to 3-0 when he stopped Randy Steinke who trained and coached at The MMA Lab. Both fighters showed good, technical boxing, but Drako’s power was quickly the difference maker.

Traevon Kroger of Sioux Falls won via unanimous decision in a shutout and moved his record to 2-0 when he soundly defeated Hwa Suk Oh. Kroger’s length and height troubled Oh throughout the fight and every time he made his way in, Kroger made him pay with well placed uppercuts. Though 46 years old and a debut, Oh showed he had a lot of heart and durability with his performance.

Jonathan Torres won via Majority Decision defeating Luis Marquez. Though 0-2 and 1-2 respectively, both fighters put on a high paced, crowd-pleasing fight proving they’ve been working in the gym a lot. This was a hotly contested fight with a lot of action and big shots landed. Jonathan Torres tired in the 4th, but did enough to get the first win of his career.

Joshua Clark (5-0) defeated Ricky Field Jr in a second round KO. It would be Ricky’s debut in boxing, and he stepped in on short notice to replace a fighter who dropped off last minute, but these two had met in MMA before and felt they had unfinished business. Clark was too fast and powerful.

In one of the most exciting fights of the night, Brett Welling and Alex Citrowske slugged it out in what was ruled a majority decision draw in a Light Heavyweight brawl. Both fighters landed huge shots and brought themselves on the brink of exhaustion, leaving it all in the ring, in a wildly entertaining clash that could have gone either way.