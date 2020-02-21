Denver sweeps Thursday’s events at Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare concluded its second night at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., with Denver leading both the men’s and women’s team standings.

Denver senior Sammy Walker earned her second-career 1-meter dive title on Thursday, having won her first in 2018. After Aleni Stoake of South Dakota State nailed her final dive with a 47.60, Walker was in position to take the crown and recorded a final dive of 41.40 for the event and totaled 262.00. Teammate Kylie Katsuyoshi (252.80) and Haley Pederson of South Dakota (247.30) rounded out the top three.

Denver started the swimming finals off with another win on the women’s side. The Pioneers won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:32.23. The Pioneers winning team consisted of Aysia Leckie, Eri Remington, Olivia Schmid and Sarah Lingen. Rounding out the top three of the relay was South Dakota State and South Dakota.

In the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay, Denver was victorious with a Summit League Championship record time of 1:17.48. The Pioneers’ winning relay team consisted of Cameron Auchinachie, Sid Farber, Cy Jager and Adriel Sanes. Rounding out the top three was South Dakota and Eastern Illinois.

Denver won its third women’s event of the night in the 500-yard freestyle. Senior Angie Lindsay won the event with a time of 4:54.18. Rounding out the top three were her teammates Izzy Smith and Andi Johnston.

In the men’s 500-yard free, Denver once again swept all three podium spots. Senior Colin Gilbert won his fourth-straight league title with a time of 4:25.88. Rounding out the top three were his teammates Jesse Haraden and Riley Babson.

In the women’s 100-yard butterfly, Denver junior Josiane Valette walked away victorious, posting a time of 53.16. This is the third-straight year that Valette has won the 100 fly. Denver took all three podium spots as Kylie Cronin and McKayla Sanchez finished second and third, respectively.

On the men’s side of the 100 fly, Denver junior CY Jager took home the title with a time of 48.59. The top three was rounded out by Graham Walker of Denver and Elbert Chuang of South Dakota.

Denver also swept the 200-yard IM on Thursday. Junior Charlotte Simon won the event with a time of 2:02.68. She was joined on the podium by teammates Emily Vandenburg and Brandi Vu. The men’s 200 IM saw Denver win two of the top three spot, as sophomore Patrick Groters won the event with a championship record time 1:46.24. Joining him on the podium was fellow Pioneer Adriel Sanes and Western Illinois senior Brennan Bladel.

The women’s 50-yard freestyle saw Denver take two of the three top spots, as freshman Eri Remington claimed the title with a time 23.06 Taking second in the race was Denver junior Aysia Leckie, while South Dakota State freshman Katie Drezen placed third.

In the men’s 50-yard freestyle, Denver junior Sid Farber broke teammate Cameron Auchinachie’s championship record time of 19.22, as Farber recorded a winning finals time of 19.17. Joining him in the top three was Auchinachie and Western Illinois’ Adam Peterson.

Championship Records and NCAA Qualifying Marks

• Denver junior Cameron Auchinachie broke the championship meet record in the 50-yard freestyle twice on Thursday. The first time he broke the record was during the prelims with a time of 19.22. He broke the previous record during last year’s championship 50-yard freestyle finals (19.26). Farber broke teammate Auchinachie’s 50-free championship record time in the finals with a time of 19.17. Groters broke the 200 IM men’s championship record with a time o 1:46.24. The Pioneers also recorded a time of 1:17.48(Cameron Auchinachie, Sid Farber, Cy Jager and Adriel Sanes).

• Denver women B cut times: Cronin 100 fly, Valete 100 fly, Cronin 100 fly

• Denver men B cut times: Auchinachie 50 free, Farber 50 free, Groters 200 IM

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 434

2. South Dakota – 279

3. South Dakota State – 232

4. Eastern Illinois – 152

5. Western Illinois – 132

6. Valparaiso – 95

Women

1. Denver – 473.5

2. South Dakota – 254

3. South Dakota State – 230.5

4. Omaha – 190

5. Eastern Illinois – 98

6. Western Illinois – 84

Champions

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (1:32.23)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (1:17.48) *

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Angie Lindsay, Denver (4:54.18)

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Colin Gilbert, Denver (4:25.88)

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Josie Valette, Denver (53.16)

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Cy Jager, Denver (48.59)

Women’s 200 Yard IM – Charlotte Simon, Denver (2:02.68)

Men’s 200 Yard IM – Patrick Groters, Denver (1:46.24)

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Eri Remington, Denver (23.06)

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Sid Farber, Denver (19.17) *

Diving

Women’s 1-meter – Sammy Walker, Denver (262.00)

*Summit League Championship meet record