Denver sweeps SDSU in volleyball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s volleyball fell to Denver 3-0 (21-25, 10-25, 17-25) Monday afternoon inside Frost Arena.

Denver improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in Summit League play with the win, while the Jackrabbits fell to 2-5, 2-4 Summit League.

Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 13 kills, while adding seven digs. Tori Thompson and Akeela Jefferson tallied six and five kills, respectively. Madison Fay dished a season-best 27 assists, while Hailee Blau tied a career-best three blocks. Jada Barnes tied her career high of eight digs and Tatum Pickar added seven.

While a pair of Jackrabbit errors gave Denver an early 2-0 advantage, six unanswered points pushed the Jackrabbits ahead to a 6-2 lead. Denver battled back to lead 14-11, but an 8-4 run that included kills Burk and Thompson put the Jackrabbits back in front, 19-18. Denver closed the frame on a 7-2 run to win the first set by a score of 25-21.

Quite the opposite of the first set, Denver jumped out to a 10-2 advantage. From there, the Jackrabbits were unable to catch up as the Pioneers cruised to a 25-16 second set win.

Denver led 13-9 in the third set as kills by Fay and Jefferson and a Pioneer error put State within one (13-12). Denver outscored the Jackrabbits 12-5 the rest of the way to complete the series sweep.

Game Notes

  • Denver holds a 17-1 advantage over South Dakota State in the all-time series
  • Hailee Blau and Jada Barnes tied career-highs in blocks and digs, respectively

Up Next
South Dakota State will travel to take on Kansas City, Feb. 21-22. Match times are set for 4 p.m. each day.

