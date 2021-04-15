Denver eliminates USD soccer in Summit semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (USD) – Denver scored two first half goals en route to a 2-0 win over South Dakota at Caniglia Field on Thursday in the Summit League Semifinals. The Coyotes finish the season with a 9-7-1 record, which ties the most wins in a season in the Division I era.

Denver (15-2-1) advances to the Summit League title game on Saturday and will play the winner of South Dakota State and Omaha.

South Dakota came into the game recording 15 goals in the past four games, but Denver’s stifling defense held the Coyotes to seven shots on the afternoon and only one shot on goal.

In the 7th minute sophomore Shaylee Gailus broke free and placed a shot on goal, but Denver’s goalkeeper was able to get in front of it. Denver broke the scoreless tie in the 12th minute of the game when Kaitlyn Glover put a rocket from the top of the box on goal for the game’s first goal.

The Pioneers continued to attack hitting one off the right post and another one on goal for redshirt-junior Emma Harkleroad to get in front of. However, in the 25th minute the Pioneers extended their lead to 2-0 after Sydney Sharp placed one in the back of the net from just inside the box.

At halftime, the Yotes trailed 2-0 and recorded three shots while Denver had eight.

In the second half, USD earned two straight corner kicks in the 67th minute but came up short on both. One of USD’s last shots at the goal came in the 64th minute when junior Taylor Cotter’s header off a corner kick was just a little too high.

The Yotes set several records in the 2020 season with the longest win streak of the Division I era, clinching their second ever spot in the Summit League Tournament and tying the most wins in a season in the Division I era.

Of the four seniors, Sunny Huettner will be the only one graduating and not returning for the Coyotes. Maddison Sullivan, Alexis Mitchell and Abby Ostrem will all take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility.