Denver continues to lead Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare concluded its third night at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., with Denver leading both the men’s and women’s team standings.

South Dakota State freshman Zach Boyd earned the Summit League 1-meter dive title with a score of 315.60. With the win, SDSU swept both diving competitions for the first time in program history in the Summit League. Teammate Mitch Raihle and Denver’s Jason Gleason placed second and third, respectively.

In the lone relay event of the evening, Denver walked away victorious on both the men’s and women’s 400-yard medley relay. On the women’s side the Pioneers took the title with a time of 3:37.92. Their winning team consisted of Natalie Arky, Brandi Vu, Kylie Cronin and Josie Valette. The Pioneer men took the crown with a Summit League championship-record time of 3:07.93 and their winning team was made up of Cameron Auchinachie, Cy Jager, Neil Wachtler and Sid Farber.

The individual events got started with the women’s 400 IM. Denver’s Uma Knaven took home the crown with a time of 4:21.43. Knaven was joined on the winners stand by Alyssa Eckstein of South Dakota State and Emily Vandenberg of Denver. In the men’s 400 IM Denver claimed all three podium spots. Taking the top spot was Trent Panzera, who won the event with a time of 3:54.74. Joining Ewoldt on the podium was Riley Babson and Blayze Jessen.

Denver looked strong in the 200 free on Friday. The Pioneers Aysia Leckie took the event for the third consecutive year with a time of 1:49.54. Leckie was joined on the podium by her teammates Josie Valette and Olivia Schmid. In the men’s 200 free, it was Denver’s Hugo Sykes who swam away with a victory, posting a time of 1:36.67. He was joined by his Valparaiso’s Dominic May and Eastern Illinois’ Scott House.

In the women’s 100 yard breaststroke, Brandi Vu gave the Pioneers another victory, winning the event with a time of 1:02.23. She was joined in the top three by Caroline Gardner of Omaha and Alyssa Eckstein of South Dakota State.

On the men’s side, Adriel Sanes of Denver walked away with the title after swimming the 100 breaststroke in a Summit League championship-record time of 52.32. He was joined on the podium by teammate Cy Jager and Anthony Nosack.

In the 100-yard backstroke, the final race of the evening, Denver’s Natalie Arky walked away with the crown, posting a time of 54.37. She was joined on the podium by South Dakota’s Sabrina Sabadeanu and Lucie Anderson. On the men’s side Neil Wachtler claimed back-to-back the titles with a time of 47.28. He was joined on the podium by teammate Patrick Groters and Western Illinois’ Brennan Bladel.

Championship Records and NCAA Qualifying Marks

• Boyd (315.60), Raihle (308.40) and Gleason (303.20) all set an NCAA Zone Diving qualifying mark in the 1-meter dive. The zone mark needed was a 300.

• Denver men B cut times: Jager 100 back and 100 breast, Sanes 100 back and 100 breast, Wachtler 100 back and 100 breast

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 743

2. South Dakota – 503

3. South Dakota State – 420

4. Eastern Illinois – 420

5. Western Illinois – 166

6. Valparaiso – 156

Women

1. Denver – 742.5

2. South Dakota – 401.5

3. South Dakota State – 376.5

4. Omaha – 321

5. Eastern Illinois – 165

6. Western Illinois – 122.5

Champions

Swimming

Women’s 400 Yard IM – Uma Knaven, Denver (4:21.43)

Men’s 400 Yard IM – Trent Panzera, Denver (3:54.74)

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (1:49.54)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Hugo Sykes, Denver (1:36.67)

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Brandi Vu, Denver (1:02.23)

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Adriel Sanes, Denver (52.32) *

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Natalie Arky, Denver (54.37)

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Neil Wachtler, Denver (47.28)

Relays

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (3:37.92)

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (3:07.93) *

Diving

Men’s 1-meter – Zach Boyd, South Dakota State (315.60)

*Summit League Championship meet record



Up Next

Day four of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare begins tomorrow with prelims at 10 a.m. CT followed by finals at 5 p.m. CT. The entire championships can be live streamed HERE and followed via Twitter @thesummitleague.