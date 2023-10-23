DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will be without one of their starting safeties after a hit to the head/neck area of a Green Bay Packers player.

It was during the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game at Empower Field when Kareem Jackson hit Luke Musgrave, who officials said was a defenseless receiver.

Jackson was ejected from the game after the hit. On Monday, the NFL announced a four-game suspension.

“On the play in question, you delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of a defenseless receiver, when you had the time and space to avoid such contact,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Jackson.

Runyan’s letter went even further to call out Jackson’s hit.

“You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to,” he said.

This was the second time Jackson was ejected from a game this season. The first game was in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that a source tells him Jackson will appeal the suspension.