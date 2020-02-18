Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500 in photo finish

Denny Hamlin’s crew changes tires and refuels during a pit stop during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed sue to rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.

The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

The race was pushed back a day by rain for just the second time in 62 years and Hamlin won after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.