HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids Phils Post 65 team won the WCBA Legion Invitational with an 8-4 win over Tabor Post 183 Sunday afternoon.

Dells jumped on the board first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Tabor tied it up in the second, Post 65 took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Joe Rechtenbaugh delivered the big hit with a two-run double.

The semifinals were held earlier in the day, where Dell Rapids topped Alexandria 3-1, and Tabor defeated Lennox 5-1.