SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KELO) — Dell Rapids and Beresford had to get creative in order to play their season opening game, but they found a way.

The two teams scheduled a game to be played in the Dordt indoor facility in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Tuesday’s game had more significance than just being able to play in the tough weather conditions, as it was the first SDHSAA sanctioned game.

Dell Rapids raced out to a strong start in the contest.

The Quarriers put up three first inning runs, but didn’t stop there. They’d add three more in the second and one in the third.

In the fourth, Dell Rapids would break it open with a homerun.

The Quarriers went on to win 11-1 in five innings over Beresford, completing the first ever state affliated game.

Dell Rapids was led by Katie Kvigne and Katie Schreff who each hit homeruns. The Quarriers pounded out eight hits in the win.

Kvigne got the win. She pitched four innings and allowed no runs on two hits, while striking out seven of 12 hitters.

Beresford is set to return to action on Saturday. They are supposed to host an Early Bird round robin tournament.

As for the Quarriers, they’ll return to action on Thursday, April 6 at West Central.