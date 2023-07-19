VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The stage is set for the Region 2B championship as Dell Rapids and Volga will meet on Thursday.

Dell Rapids is 3-0 in the tournament, having earned wins over Madison, Baltic and Volga to advance to the title game.

On the other side, Volga is 2-1. They defeated Flandreau to open the tournament, but suffered a 4-1 setback to Dell Rapids on Tuesday.

Volga punched their ticket to the title contest with a narrow 7-6 win over Baltic.

As the undefeated team, Dell Rapids is one win away from the state tournament, while Volga will need to win two against Post 65.

Thursday’s game will livestream on KELOLAND.com and you can watch the game at the link below:

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.