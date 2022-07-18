DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids and Volga each claimed wins in Monday’s Region 2B Legion baseball tournament, sending them to the winner’s bracket semifinals.
Dell Rapids earned an 11-8 win over Madison in game three, while Volga (Sioux Valley) picked up the 4-3 victory over Garretson.
Volga jumped out to a 4-0 lead early, but it was a three run sixth inning that brought Garretson back within one.
Post 23 would get their first two runners on in the seventh, but an F4-5 double play would bring the threat to a close and hand Volga the 4-3 win.
Dell Rapids scored seven unanswered runs to grab an 8-2 lead after three innings, but back came Madison.
Madison posted three runs in the fourth inning. They’d collect two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to even the contest at eight.
That lead didn’t last long however as Landon Ruesink connected on a double to score one. They’d add two more on their way to an 11-8 win.
