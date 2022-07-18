DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids and Volga each claimed wins in Monday’s Region 2B Legion baseball tournament, sending them to the winner’s bracket semifinals.

Dell Rapids earned an 11-8 win over Madison in game three, while Volga (Sioux Valley) picked up the 4-3 victory over Garretson.

Volga jumped out to a 4-0 lead early, but it was a three run sixth inning that brought Garretson back within one.

Post 23 would get their first two runners on in the seventh, but an F4-5 double play would bring the threat to a close and hand Volga the 4-3 win.

Garretson gets the first two runners aboard, but an F4-5 double play ends the game



Volga wins 4-3! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/IGoMOh6j4v — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 19, 2022

Dell Rapids scored seven unanswered runs to grab an 8-2 lead after three innings, but back came Madison.

That's a 🖐️spot in the second for @DellsVarsityBSB !



After 1 1/2: Dell Rapids 6, Madison 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9Y4yWkbHZR — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 18, 2022

Madison posted three runs in the fourth inning. They’d collect two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to even the contest at eight.

Here comes Madison! They plate three in the fourth and trail by three!



End of 4:Dell Rapids 8, @BulldogsHigh 5 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/DeVK9SkTEb — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 19, 2022

That lead didn’t last long however as Landon Ruesink connected on a double to score one. They’d add two more on their way to an 11-8 win.

Final: @DellsVarsityBSB picks up the 11-8 win over Madison



Post 65 is on to the semifinals on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/SZhJZFLePu — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 19, 2022

Click the video player below to see the full game between Dell Rapids and Madison

Click the video player below to see the full game between Volga and Garretson