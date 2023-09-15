DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-ranked Dell Rapids defeated No. 3 Canton 48-30 in the KELOLAND Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

The Quarriers dominated the first half and led 48-8 at the break. For the game, Dells outgained the C-Hawks 388-217.

Quarterback Jack Henry completed all five of his pass attempts for 150 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Mason Stubbe rushed for 94 yards and three TDs on nine carries. Cole Ruesink tallied two scored and 36 yards on four carries.

Canton’s Braxton Mulder went 10-for-15 for 57 yards with one touchdown. Cain Wallner rushed for 58 yards and a score on eight carries.