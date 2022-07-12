DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns today with a Class ‘B’ legion baseball contest between Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley.

Tuesday’s contest is not just a battle of two of the top teams in Class ‘B’, but it’s also a rematch of the Class ‘B’ high school baseball state championship.

Both teams are preparing for their district tournaments, which begin next week.

Dell Rapids is hosting the Region 2B tournament which gets underway on Monday, July 18, and concludes on Thursday, July 21.

Post 65 will play Flandreau in the first game of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. on July 18. Garretson, Baltic, Madison and Sioux Valley are the other four teams in Region 2, which will be fighting for a spot in the state tournament.

Dakota Valley’s region tournament will begin on Wednesday, July 20, and run through Friday, July 22.

DV will meet Lennox at 2:30 on July 20 in the first round of the tourney. Beresford, Vermillion, Sioux Falls Christian and Elk Point-Jefferson are the other four teams in their region, fighting for a spot in the state tournament.

Tuesday’s contest will be a good test for both Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley, as the two teams meet ahead of their playoff contests.

First pitch for Tuesday’s livestream is set for 6:30 p.m. and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.