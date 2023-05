SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids and Tea Area baseball teams secured their spots in the Class ‘B’ state tournament with wins Tuesday.

Dell Rapids raced past Tri-Valley 8-1 in the first round and then came back against Lennox to pick up a 5-3 in the nightcap.

Tea Area dominated in both of its games. The Titans secured a 17-2 victory over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney and topped Baltic 13-3.