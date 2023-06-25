HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The stage was set for the semifinals at the WCBA Legion Invitational Sunday.

Dell Rapids faced off against Alexandria, and Post 65 advanced with a 3-1 victory in the first semifinal. Dells scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. Brayden Pankonen smacked an RBI base hit to left. Post 65 added one more in the third.

That game was followed by Tabor squaring off against Lennox. Post 183 moved on thanks to a 5-1 win. Tabor’s Jace Toupal knocked in the first run in the bottom of the second. In the next inning, Easton Mudder plated two with a base hit to center.

Dell Rapids and Tabor then battled in the championship game Sunday afternoon. Dell Rapids took home the crown behind an 8-4 win.