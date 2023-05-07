DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids defeated Tea Area 5-2 in both of their games Sunday afternoon.
In the first game, the Quarriers scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to surge into the lead.
Dells has now won 10 straight games.
by: Ian Sacks
