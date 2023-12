DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids St. Mary earned a 60-56 win over No. 1 De Smet in a battle of unbeatens Monday night.

The Bulldogs scored eight of the first 10 points of the game behind a pair of 3-pointers from Tom Aughenbaugh.

The Cardinals then went on a 16-2 run to surge in front and take an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.