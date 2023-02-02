DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids St. Mary earned a double header sweep of Iroquois/Lake Preston on Thursday night.

The girls contest saw a strong showing from the Cardinals. They connected on a school record 15 three pointers.

St. Mary earned an impressive 86-46 win over the Sharks. Ella Griffin led the way with 27 points.

In the boys game, it was a very competitive game early.

The Cardinals got up early, but Iroquious/Lake Preston came charging back. They build an 18-11 lead at one point.

However, St. Mary would close the gap, take the lead and never look back.

The Cardinals were led by Nic Gaspar who posted 27. Trevon Beckman added 21 on their way to an 82-58 win.