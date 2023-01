DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Overtime was a theme in Dell Rapids on Tuesday, as Dell Rapids St. Mary and Castlewood played in tight games.

The Cardinals girls edged out Castlewood, 52-50 in overtime. The game went back and forth and some missed free throws nearly cost Dell Rapids St. Mary. However, they’d hang on for the win.

Dell Rapids St. Mary has now won seven straight games.

On the boys side, DRSM needed double overtime to defeat #5 Castlewood, 73-70.

The Cardinals are now 6-2.