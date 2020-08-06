Dell Rapids St. Mary returns to the football field Thursday

South Dakota’s biggest football programs, including the Sioux Falls schools, don’t start practice until Monday, but the state’s four smallest classes opened practice today.

Dell Rapids St. Mary returns to the field for the first time since losing to eventual “9-B” runner-up Herreid/Selby Area in last October’s quarterfinals. After posting eight wins last fall, the Cardinals have high expectations, but understand COVID-19 could derail their season.

“It’s always a concern, it’s always in the back of our minds, but at the same time, we’ve tried to be careful and do things to combat that all summer and we’re hoping to kind of keep doing those things and hopefully they keep working,” Dell Rapid St. Mary head coach Ross Flemmer said.

“You have to be pretty conscious of it and our coaches have done a great job all summer, and now starting camp, they’ve done a great job of being active of it and making sure we’re safe and they’re safe, and trying to keep our season alive,” Dell Rapid St. Mary senior Connor Libis said.

St. Mary is scheduled to open the regular season August 21st at Estelline/Hendricks.