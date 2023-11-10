VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids’ first half surge helped fuel their second straight 11A state championship, with a 42-6 victory over West Central.

The Quarriers posted 20 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second, leading to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Each team added a touchdown in the second half. The Quarriers outscored West Central 8-6.

Dell Rapids rushed for 220 yards, helping fuel a total of 364 yards of offense.

Quarterback Jack Henry threw for 144 yards and five touchdowns. He completed nine passes, meaning that more than half of his completions, led to touchdowns. That performance helped him be named the Joe Robbie MVP and outstanding back.

Dell Rapids’ Kale Evens was named the outstanding lineman for the game.