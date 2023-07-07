DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids legion baseball team improved to 16-2 on the season, following a dominant 10-0 win over Colton on Friday.

Post 65 has now 16 straight games, after opening the season 0-2.

Friday’s win was another example of their sharp play. Dell Rapids tallied eleven hits, including two from Brayden Pankonen, Jack Henry and Sutton Williams.

Treyse Eastman went the distance on the mound. He threw all six innings, allowing no runs on four hits, while fanning eight.

Dell Rapids returns to action Sunday with a double header in Redfield.