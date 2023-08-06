MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the Class ‘B’ state amateur baseball tournament concluded on Sunday at Drake Field.

Dell Rapids PBR earned a 6-2 win over the Parkston Mudcats. Dell Rapids scored the first run of the game. After trailing 2-1, PBR plated five in the seventh en route to securing the win.

Madison beat Volga 7-6 in a dramatic contest that saw several lead changes. The Bulldogs scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.

In Class ‘A,’ Aberdeen dominated Rapid City 18-8. The Circus scored eight runs in the bottom of the second and plated five more in the fifth.