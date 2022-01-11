Dell Rapids outlasts Sioux Falls Christian in boys hoops

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids outscored Sioux Falls Christian 11-2 in the final 90 seconds to earn the 66-57 win in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Click the video player above to see highlights from the Game of the Week:

Dell Rapids connected on three triples in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-13 lead.

The Quarriers finished the first half on a big run to open their largest lead at 36-26.

The third quarter saw an even quarter most of the way, but a 6-0 run by Sioux Falls Christian to end the quarter pulled the Chargers within four.

It took awhile into the fourth quarter for the Chargers to pull even, but a turnaround short jumper by Jaden Witte tied the game at 55 with 1:40 to play.

Later in the quarter, the Quarriers pulled ahead for good. Dell Rapids led 57-56 when Braden Pankonen found Jack Henry for a corner triple.

Dell Rapids would close out the game strong as they went on to win 66-57.

FINAL: Dell Rapids 66, @sfchoops 57 @KELOSports



Pankonen a game high 21, Jack Henry with 16 and this big three that helped seal a win. pic.twitter.com/DsMCPjHZSJ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 12, 2022

Dell Rapids was led by Pankonen who scored a game high 21. Jack Henry added 16, while Landon Ruesink collected 9 and Camden Justice 8.

Sioux Falls Christian was led by 11 points from Brooks Nelson. Logan Schipper added 10, while Ethan Bruns collected 9.