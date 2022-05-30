SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids was able to outlast Parkston/Tripp/Ethan in a defensive battle on Monday, as the Quarriers are now headed to the Class ‘B’ semifinals.

Dell Rapids earned a 3-1 win and they’ll now play on Tuesday, May 31 at 12 p.m.

RECAP

It was Dell Rapids who scored in the first inning, thanks to a pair of hits and a balk that led to Brayden Pankonen scoring.

Parkston would even the game in the third inning, when a bases loaded walk from Brayden Jervik scored Jay Storm.

That knotted the game at one a piece.

The fourth inning saw the Quarriers grab the lead back when a bizarre play led to a run. Aidan Boechler launched a double to right field. Jack Henry was held a third, but Boechler ran into a pickle by running to third base.

Parkston would throw the ball to second base and that allowed Henry to scamper home.

A batter later, Mason Stubbe hooked a single down the third baseline. That brought in Boechler and made it 3-1 Dell Rapids.

Neither team would score in the next three innings, which led to a Dell Rapids win.

Jack Henry earned the win on the mound as he threw four innings and allowed one run on one hit and seven walks. He would strikeout eight.

Ty Negebauer suffered the loss as he went 4.2 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks.