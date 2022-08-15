MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids Mudcats claimed the Class ‘B’ Amateur Baseball State Championship with a 5-2 win over Garretson on Sunday.

The Mudcats have now won back-to-back state championships. Alexandria did that in 2019 and 2020.

BRACKET

The Mudcats earned wins over Northville, Larchwood, Dimock/Emery, Winner/Colome and Garretson on their way to the title.

DELL RAPIDS 5, GARRETSON 2

Garretson stuck first in Sunday’s championship as the Bluejays pushed across two runs. They held that lead until the sixth inning.

However, the Mudcats loaded the bases with no outs as Ty Hoglund and Chad Hunt each singled. Mark Abrahamson would walk to load the bases.

Dalton Lehnen would hook a single into right field in the next at bat. That tied the game at two.

Dell Rapids PBR pickup, Weston Hansen would score another run as he reached via the fielder’s choice. He later score a run to extend the lead to 4-2 after six innings.

Hunt would single in Grant Olson in the seventh inning, to extend the Mudcats lead to 5-2.

Kris Regas would come in with an out in the ninth inning to pitch. He threw just one pitch and it went for a double play, which ended the game.

The Mudcats had claimed a 5-2 win, to claim their second consecutive Class ‘B’ amateur baseball state championship.

Dalton Lehnen was the winning pitcher as he threw 4.1 innings in relief. He allowed zero runs and struck out six. Regas earned the save as he threw .2 innings on one pitch.

The key to Dell Rapids’ run to the title was their pitching. The Mudcats allowed just eleven runs in their five wins, while scoring 29 runs of their own.

Lehnen was named the 2022 Most Valuable Player. He pitched 18 innings in the tournament and earned two wins and two saves, while owning a .500 earned run average. He also went 5-16 at the plate.

Alexandria’s Jordan Gau won the batting title as he batted over .600 for the tournament.

Garretson was given the Sportsmanship Award.