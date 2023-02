Click the video player above to see highlights from Dell Rapids vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton split a double header on Tuesday evening.

The Titan girls won the first game of the double header, following a dominant 74-43 victory.

The second game saw the Quarrier boys earn their 14th win of the year. They defeated Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62-60.

Jack Henry made a layup with 2.5 seconds to play, lifting the Quarriers to the win.