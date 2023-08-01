REDFIELD, SD (KELO) — Dell Rapids claims the Class ‘B’ Championship with a 5-2 win over Elk-Point-Jefferson.

“I felt good about our kids. I knew our kids. I know they’re not going to press, and they just kept battling. And they believe in each other, and they know that they’re going to come back,” Dell Rapids head coach Danny Miller said.

Elk Point-Jefferson ended Dell Rapids’ 28-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in nine innings in the Class ‘B’ state tournament Monday in Redfield.

Dells completed the season 29-3, which included a 28-game winning streak, which was snapped on Monday.