DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a border battle of State Champions Thursday night as South Dakota Class ‘B’ State Champ Dell Rapids hosted North Dakota Class ‘B’ State Champ Thompson and the matchup lived up to the hype with Dell Rapids rallying back for the 5-4 victory.

It was a back and forth affair early. Dell Rapids grabbed the early 1-0 lead only to see Thompson score in the top of the 2nd to even the game up at 1.

Thompson would grab its first lead of the game in the 4th, and maintained that lead thanks to a sensational catch by Kyle Odenbach.

Thompson would built on its lead in the top of the 6th on a Brody Thompson RBI single.

But Dell Rapids would battle back and eventually take the lead on a C.J. Smith single.

Dell Rapids would then close out the game in the 7th as they earned a 5-4 win over Thompson.