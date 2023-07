VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids is the newest team to clinch their spot in the class ‘B’ state tournament, following Thursday’s 11-0 win over Volga.

That win marks the 25th straight victory for Post 65, helping them advance to the state tournament.

Dell Rapids posted three runs in the first and four more in the second. They’d add four in the fourth, helping secure their win in five innings.

Post 65 will play Platte-Geddes in the state tournament on Friday, July 28.