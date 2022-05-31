SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids baseball team is headed back to the Class ‘B’ State Championship, following a 7-0 win over Madison is the semifinals.

The Quarriers used a four run fourth inning to build a lead and power to the win on Tuesday.

Dell Rapids will now await the winner of the second semifinal, between Dakota Valley and Winner.

RECAP

The Quarriers got on the board in the first inning, when a ground out by Landon Ruesink led to Brayden Pankonen scoring.

Dells would add to that lead in the third with a two out rally. Ruesink blasted a two out triple and a batter later, it was Dylan Mathis who singled him in. That made it 2-0.

A wild sequence would lead to another run in the third. Jack Henry singled to right, allowing Mathis to reach third, however the Bulldogs attempted to throw behind Henry at first. That ball was thrown away and in to score came Mathis.

Dell Rapids built a 3-0 lead after three.

The Quarriers would push the pace in the fourth with a four run inning.

Four singles, two walks and smart baserunning led to the big inning. All of which occurred as a two out rally.

The Madison offense was held in check on Tuesday. They were shutout on just three hits, thanks to a superb outing by Tad Tjaden.

The left-handed pitcher threw six scoreless innings, while walking four and allowing just three hits. He would strikeout nine opposing hitters.