DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Field turf is coming to Dell Rapids.

On Wednesday, Mammoth Sports Construction announced crews started converting the Dell Rapids High School Football Field to FieldTurf. Mammoth says the new field will provide a safe, year-round artificial surface available for practices, games and community use.

Crews are installing FieldTurf Vertex CORE 2.50 inch turf, an elite surface equipped with two types of fibers for a combination of performance and beauty. When complete, middle school and high school athletic teams, marching band, and PE classes will use the field without worrying about mud, markings or uneven surfaces.

The contract and purchase order for installation of turf was made by Dell Rapids School District through Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing.

“We’ve never had turf before, it’s a huge investment and big deal. I’m looking forward to that first game next fall,” Dell Rapids Athletic Director and Facility Manager Jeff Dvorak said in a news release.

Dell Rapids football field at night in 2021.

Installation is expected to be complete by the beginning of August, in time for fall football camp.

The surface conversion adds to the football field upgrades completed in recent years, including a new videoboard and scoreboard. The middle school and high school football teams will move practice to the field, away from space constraints and safety concerns imposed by the prior practice field.

Dell Rapids joins several other schools that already have turf fields such as Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, O’Gorman, Aberdeen Central, Huron, Mitchell, Tea Area, Yankton, Dakota Valley, Wagner, Garretson and Wall.

Mammoth Sports Construction has been busy in South Dakota. The company has recently finished converting the infield at Sioux Falls Stadium to turf for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Mammoth also installed 18 new turfed fields at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Mammoth has offices in Sioux Falls and Kansas, completing projects for professional, college, and high school teams.