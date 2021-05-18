Dell Rapids completes perfect league season

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Its leader says the South Dakota Department of Education wasn't intending to apply for federal grants in history and civics that are facing questions from Republican state lawmakers who run the Legislature's appropriations process.

Secretary Tiffany Sanderson told KELOLAND News this week she hopes the lawmakers will talk with her in the coming months, as the state Board of Education Standards and the department begin the process of revising South Dakota's social studies program during the next year.