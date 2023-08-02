REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids entered the Class B state legion tournament riding a 25-game winning streak. Though the streak snapped at 28 with a loss to Elk Point-Jefferson, Post 65 came away with the crown Tuesday afternoon.

The Phils had their rematch with EPJ in the championship game, and after spotting Post 134 two runs in the first, Dells surged in front with three in the third on its way to a 5-2 win for its fourth Legion title.

“It’s a great feeling. I think it is. We’ve been with these kids a long time and it is the most team, it’s most player led team I’ve ever coached,” Dell Rapids Head Coach Danny Miller said.

“A lot of guys that deserve that plaque, too, you know, guys who stayed in it the whole time giving us all they got, you know, real good effort out of all those guys. Really proud of them,” Dell Rapids pitcher Dylan Kindt said.

Post 65 stole eight bases and used two squeeze plays, which led to three runs. The aggressive play calling is a fabric of the program.

“It’s a big part of what we do. Yeah. We believe in running hard, stealing first, stealing second squeeze plays, all that stuff. We work on all that. And our guys, they we have a lot of guys that can run and they buy into it,” Miller said.

Meanwhile on the mound, Dell Rapids received a stellar start from Dylan Kindt, who was named tournament MVP. He tossed 6 and a third innings and struck out seven. He did not allow an earned run over 11 and a third innings during the tournament.

“Just trusting my defense, letting them make the plays. You know, great group of guys back there, make some outstanding plays. They allow me to get it done,” Kindt said.

Between Legion and high school ball, Dell Rapids has now won five state championships in the last seven years.

“This is really big for the Dell Rapids community. You know, always really appreciative, pride ourselves on a really good baseball team and just really glad I could be a part of it,” Kindt said.

The Phils completed the season with a 29-3 record.