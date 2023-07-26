DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids legion baseball team punched their ticket to the class ‘B’ state tournament, following an 11-0 win over Volga last week. Now, Post 65 is preparing for state, boasting one impressive win streak.

Dell Rapids lost their first two games of the legion season… and haven’t lost since. Post 65 has won 25 straight games, a win streak that spans more than seven weeks.

“I mean, we just come here, show up and we play. We’ve kind of lost track, so we don’t really have that in the back of our head,” Dell Rapids shortstop Jack Henry said.

The key to Dell Rapids’ success has been their pitching staff, which is allowing just three runs per game. That number is even better over the last eleven games as Post 65 is surrendering just over one run per contest.

“Our pitching is definitely our strength, we have a lot of depth. We hit really well too. At times that can go quiet, but our pitching and defense has always been pretty steady,” Dell Rapids coach Danny Miller said.

Dell Rapids saw their quest for three straight high school state titles come to an end in the spring, with a semifinal loss to Bon Homme. Now, that drive to get back to the title game is fueling Post 65.

“It puts a fire in our team. We want to win, especially after high school, we want to take home the state championship again,” Dell Rapids player Treyse Eastman said.

“The legion state tournament is a little different. It’s double elimination, so I think we have the arms for that, if that happens. Obviously, that’s not what we want. We want to go 4-0 and I think we’ve got the depth to do that,” Henry said.

Alongside their depth, coach Miller is hoping to see his players’ leadership show on the state’s biggest stage.

“We have a lot of guys that understand what we need to do and they compete hard. It’s the most player led team that I’ve ever coached and when you have players that assume that role, usually you’re going to have a really good team,” Miller said.

Post 65 will meet Platte-Geddes in the first game of the class ‘B’ state tournament. First pitch is set for 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning and you can stream that game on KELOLAND.com.