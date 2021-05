SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken gave his State of the City address Monday afternoon which included an effort beginning in less than a month; the Neighborhood Revitalization Division starts on June 1. Matt Tobias, development services manager with the City of Sioux Falls, will be leading the division.

"It's basically taking a lot of the different departments who are all doing revitalization projects right now, kind of bringing those together and having one main focus," Tobias said. "So one of the big things we're going to bring into the revitalization team is the code team: the code enforcement side."