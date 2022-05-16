DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns on Monday as Dell Rapids plays host to Garretson.

Monday’s livestream game is the final stream before the playoffs begin. The class ‘A’ playoffs are on Saturday, May 21, while the class ‘B’ playoffs are set for Monday, May 23.

Dell Rapids is battling for the top spot in Region 3B.

The Quarriers are currently unbeaten in region play as they sit at 7-0. However, the top criteria is total region wins, which is why Tea Area sits first, followed by Dell Rapids. The Titans have played their 11 league games, while Dell Rapids has played just seven. The Quarriers are set to play four games in the next three days. If Dell Rapids can win two of those games, they’ll find themselves in the top spot in the Region 3B playoffs. Garretson, on the other hand, has their work cut out for them. They have three games left and they sit on the outside looking in. The top eight spots reach the playoffs and Garretson currently sits in tenth.

GARRETSON – 2-6

The Blue Dragons enter Monday’s contest with a 2-6 region record. Garretson started the second 2-3, but they’ve suffered three straight setbacks to Baltic, Tea Area and McCook Central/Montrose.

The Garretson offense has been steady as they’re scoring just less than four runs per contest in region games.

However, the defense has seen a struggle for the Blue Dragons this year. They’re allowing more than seven runs per game defensively. Three teams have scored in double figures this year against Garretson.

The Blue Dragons will need to find a way to slow down the Dell Rapids offense in order to pick up a win tonight.

DELL RAPIDS – 7-0

The Quarriers are 7-0 in Region 3B play this season and they’re looking to continue that success on Monday.

Dell Rapids is in the middle of a very busy five-day stretch. The Quarriers knocked of Tea Area, 6-2 on Saturday. Now they play four games in the next five days.

That’s a total of five games in the final five days of the season.

Dell Rapids has been sharp this season, as they’ve outscored their region opponents 70-14.

The Quarriers have exploded on offense this year, as they’re putting up ten runs per contest. The first four league games saw Dell Rapids score 57 runs. The last three games have seen the Quarriers held to just 13 runs.

One thing that has been consistent throughout the season is the Dell Rapids defense. The Quarriers have allowed just 14 runs in region play, which is just two runs per game.

That side of the ball has been led by a strong pitching staff that features ace pitcher, Jack Henry. Others include Landon Ruesink, Treyse Eastman and Brayden Pankonen. That pitching staff will be tested over the next few days.

Monday’s game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT and it can be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play for tonight’s contest will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.