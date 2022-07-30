GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids Post 65 and Platte/Geddes Post 115 kept their seasons alive with wins in the loser’s bracket on Saturday in the Class ‘B’ State Tournament.

BRACKET

Dell Rapids will now play on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m. Platte/Geddes will meet Vermillion at 1 p.m.

Both of those games will be elimination contests.

DELL RAPIDS 20, HUMBOLDT/HARTFORD 4

Post 65 earned a 20-4 win over Humboldt/Hartford on Saturday.

A 13 run third inning fueled the fire for Dell Rapids. They took advantage of ten walks, while adding 14 hits of their own to claim the win.

Aiden Boechler led the way for Dell Rapids as he went 3-4 with a single, two doubles and four runs batted in.

PLATTE/GEDDES 10, MILBANK 5

Platte/Geddes raced out to a 9-0 lead early in the contest on Saturday and that helped them earn the 10-5 win over Milbank.

Post 115 led 9-0 until the sixth inning, when Milbank got the bats going. Post 9 would score one run and that was just the beginning of a rally as they would score five in the inning.

Platte added an insurance run in the seventh and that would help them finish strong. Post 115 earned the 10-5 win over Milbank to keep their season alive.

Dakota Munger led the way for Platte/Geddes with a stellar performance. He went 4-5 at the dish with three doubles and five runs batted in.