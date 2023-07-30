REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids earned an 8-5 win over Redfield in the winner’s bracket of the Class ‘B’ state tournament in Redfield Sunday.

Post 65 scored three runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth. Brayden Pankonen and CJ Smith each drove in two runs.

In the loser’s bracket, Elk Point-Jefferson picked up a 5-3 win over Salem/Montrose/Canova. Post 134 scored three runs in the top of the first and added two insurance runs in the fifth.

In the other loser’s bracket game, Tabor defeated Clark/Willow Lake 13-1. Post 183 plated eight runs in the top of the second. Three Bluebirds drove in two runs apiece.

The action continues Monday with two games beginning at 4 p.m.