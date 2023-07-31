REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — Elk Point-Jefferson ended Dell Rapids’ 28-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in nine innings in the Class ‘B’ state tournament Monday in Redfield.

Post 134 scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game and then won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth. EPJ now advances to an elimination game against Tabor Tuesday.

Tabor knocked off Redfield 5-3 in the first game Monday. Post 183 scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning.

The winner of the Tabor-Elk Point-Jefferson game will meet Dell Rapids for the state championship Tuesday afternoon.

Both of Tuesday’s contests will be streamed on KELOLAND.com.