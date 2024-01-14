BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team claimed its fifth straight win with an 18-point victory over Denver on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits ran past the Pioneers 68-50 at Frost Arena. State raced out to a 26-9 lead at the end of one quarter behind 63% shooting. SDSU shot 51% for the game.

But it was the defense that proved stellar once again. The hosts held Denver to just three points in the third quarter. They limited DU to 16% shooting from 3-point land.

During this five-game winning streak, the Jacks have held opponents to 55 points or fewer in four of the contests.

“We’ve emphasized it a lot in practice, making that a priority and just being aggressive, getting up in gaps and making the other team uncomfortable. And I think we’ve been doing a good job of that,” SDSU sophomore guard Madison Mathiowetz said.

“Our defense has been really good. We’ve probably leaned on it more this year in particular because we just always haven’t been quite as consistent offensively,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

The Jacks are 3-0 in Summit League play, tied atop the standings with NDSU.