Defense leading the way for top-ranked Aberdeen Central girls

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Following their five point win over fourth ranked Brandon Valley, the Aberdeen Central girls are off to perfect 12-0 season, and are ranked number one for the second straight week in the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll.

Aberdeen Central continued their undefeated start to the season, with a win over fourth ranked Brandon Valley. The Lynx put up a strong fourth quarter challenge, but the Golden Eagles were able to execute late.

“For us, it was just about maintaining our composure. Defensively, we just wanted to make it difficult for them to score and then we went down on the other end and make sure that we were going to get a good look ourselves, and I thought our kids were really patient trying to get those looks,” Aberdeen Central head coach Dawn Seiler said.

Much of the Golden Eagle success can stem from their defense that is allowing less than forty points per contest.

“Our defense is one of our keys for sure and I think that’s what sets up apart from a lot of other teams. It’s critical for use to get those good defensive possesions and that leads to offense for us as well,” Aberdeen Central Senior Brooklyn Kusler said.

The Aberdeen Central offense has been solid as well as they have kept their focus on shot selection.

“I think we always look to get those high percentage shots and that’s what we strive for. We don’t live and die by the three point line and so that’s a key for us for sure,” Kusler said.

The win over Brandon Valley was the Golden Eagles first ranked win this season and while it was nice to stay undefeated, Aberdeen Central knows they have a tough road ahead.

“When you look at our schedule, we have a lot of games that are coming up that are going to be some big, ranked opponents, like you said. So this was good for us to get this win here,” Kusler said.

“You know, this is a team that love to play together and they play well to each others strengths. We feel like we’re still a work in progress,” Seiler said.

The Golden Eagles will look to stay perfect on the season when they host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday at 7:00.