Defending state champions Brandon Valley hang on against Jefferson 33-21

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — More big time high school football action with Brandon Valley hosting Jefferson.

Jefferson was in front 7-3 in the first, but a pitch from Jefferson’s Taylen Ashley sailed a bit high and after a few bounces Sabren Bortnem would jumps on it. However, that Brandon Valley drive would stall. A couple possesions later in the 2nd quarter the Lynx would find some momentum. Lucas Slack connceting with Bortnem for the first down into the redzone they went.

On the very next play, Payton Egan went right up the middle for the score as the Lynx moved back in front 10-7. They would hang on from there as the defending AAA champs improve to 2-0 with a 33-21 win over Jefferson.