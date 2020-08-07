Defending champs Colman-Egan returns to practice

South Dakota’s four smallest classes of high school football started practice Thursday.

Colman-Egan is the defending class “9-B” champion, winning its third title since 2016 last November. After finishing a perfect 12-0, the Hawks once again stand among the favorites, but head coach Chad Williamson says COVID-19 is a huge concern.

“They have to make smart decisions. We can only control what they do until they leave practice and then after that they have to control where they go, what groups they’re in. In order this year for a program to succeed, it really could be a full community effort for all programs to succeed because I think it’s very possible for a team to be shut down,” Chad Williamson said.

Colman-Egan is scheduled to open the regular season August 21st at Centerville.