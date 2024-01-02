NEW ORLEANS, LA (KELO) — The FBS Semifinals were completed on Monday in crazy fashion. Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies edged Texas, 37-31.

The Huskies had to turn away a late Longhorn rally, including a goal line stop on the final play. Washington will now play in the national championship with a quick turn around.

DeBoer and his coaching staff flew back to Seattle after the game, to begin prep for Michigan.

“It’s going to be a quick turn around. We’re going to get a couple practices in and then head down to Houston. Then kind of have what we normally see as a Thursday and Friday down in Houston for those practices. Tuesday, Wednesday for us will take place in Seattle,” DeBoer said.

The Huskies will play Michigan for the National Title next Monday at 6:30 p.m.