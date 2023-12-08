SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WASHINGTON) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been named the Maxwell Award winner, while head coach Kalen DeBoer was named the Home Depot Coach of the Year.



The awards were announced today during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, Penix was named to the Walter Camp All-America first team, while UW wide receiver Rome Odunze earned a spot on the second team.



The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football. Penix Jr. becomes the first Husky in program history to earn the honor. Eligible voters for the Maxwell Award include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.



Penix Jr. is No. 1 in the nation in passing yards (4,218) and passing yards per game (324.5). He is No. 3 nationally with 33 passing touchdowns and sixth overall in total offense (323.1).



In two seasons at UW, Penix Jr. has written his name all over the UW record book. He is fourth in career passing yards (8,859), third in 200-yard passing performances (25) and touchdown passes (64). The two-time senior captain holds five of the Top 10 single-game passing yard performances including the program record of 516 yards against Arizona in 2022.



In addition, Penix Jr. is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Manning Award. He was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O’Brien Awards and Walter Camp Player of the Year.



A three-time NAIA Coach of the Year in five seasons as head coach at Sioux Falls, DeBoer picked up his first national coach of the year honor at the FBS level after being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year earlier this week. In two seasons on Montlake, he has guided the Huskies to a 24-2 record – including 13-0 this season – a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinal and 2023 Pac-12 Championship.