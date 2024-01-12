SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Milbank native Kalen DeBoer has been named the new head coach at Alabama. DeBoer went from NAIA to the top of the FBS.

Kalen DeBoer was a standout player for the University of Sioux Falls from 1993-96. He and the Cougars won the 1996 NAIA Division II National Championship.

DeBoer coached at Washington high school, before taking the offensive coordinator job at USF.

In 2005, Kalen became the Cougars head coach. They’d win the 2006, 2008 and 2009 NAIA National Titles.

DeBoer continued to grow his stock with offensive coordinator stops at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Indiana.

In December of 2019, he returned to the head coaches office as he was named Fresno State’s coach.

“That’s the way I’ve always taught. That’s the way I’ve always coached. I’m just going to love on the players. It comes through building relationships and gaining the trust of them,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer went 12-6 with the Bulldogs, earning attention from power five schools. That included Washington, where he became the head coach in 2022.

Two years and a College Football Playoff appearance turned DeBoer into one of the biggest names in college football.

He told KELOLAND in December that his current coaching style still relates back to USF.

“What we did at Sioux Falls and back then, there are still a lot of things that carry over,” DeBoer said. “What we’re teaching, the fundamentals all that still apply.”

Now, one of the biggest names in football is joining the biggest program, Alabama. Kalen will replace the great Nick Saban.

One of his former players, Lorenzo Brown told us how DeBoer’s preparation is next to none.

“We were always well-prepared week in and week out, and we would practice situations throughout the week that felt like the norm for us when it came up in the game. It’s our motto. Winners win because winners do. It’s been instilled in me since day one that I got here,” Brown said.

The Milbank native is now taking his talents to Tuscaloosa, but he won’t soon forget his South Dakota roots.

“I’ll always be a South Dakota boy, I always will be. My home is my home and all that support that I get back there means so much to me,” DeBoer said. “It does make me proud and I think a lot of people back there are enjoying this as well.”

DeBoer owns a 104-12 overall record. He’s also appeared in five National Championship games in his nine years as a head coach.