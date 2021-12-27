De Smet’s Kalen Garry commits to South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago, several power house high school programs came to Sioux Falls to play at the Sanford Pentagon. Dream City Christian, a team from Arizona which boasted eight players who had already received division one offers, was matched up against De Smet. The Bulldogs would lead most of the game before ultimately falling 61-57, But the headlines afterwards came from De Smet’s Kalen Garry, who scored a game high 35 points.

The game was streamed live by Bleacher Report which would ultimately garner the 6’2 senior national attention. But further more, that 35 point performance happened with several division one coaches in attendance, including South Dakota State who was previously aware of Garry but had yet to crank up their pursuit of the rising star. That would all change that night and earlier Monday afternoon, Garry would announce through his twitter account that he would be committing to further his academic and education at SDSU.

One of the states best player is staying home