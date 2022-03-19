ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The De Smet boys had been the Class ‘B’ power all season long, and they capped off another State Championship run with a 49-26 victory over Lower Brule in the Class ‘B’ title game.

Lower Brule took early command of the game, leading 13-4 at one point. But the Bulldogs would outscore the Sioux 21-8 the rest of the opening half to take a 25-21 lead into halftime.

From there, De Smet took control, limiting Lower Brule to just 5 points in the 2nd half, as they rolled to another State Championship.

Damon Wilkinson dominated from the start, as he finished with a game high 19 points, while grabbing 23 rebounds for the double-double in the Championship. Kalen Garry added 8, while Rett Osthus and Tory Holland each tallied 7.

Ellwyn Langdeau paced Lower Brule with 13 points.