DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — It was a cross-class ranked doubleheader Tuesday night up in De Smet, as the Bulldogs welcomed Flandreau to town for a girls and boys basketball twin bill.

The girls tipped things off and this one had the makings of a classic from the get go and De Smet led by 1 after 1.

The Bulldogs and Fliers would play an even 2nd quarter, with De Smet holding onto a one-point lead heading into halftime.

HALFTIME: @BasketballSmet 30 @FlandreauGBB 29 @KELOSports



Claire Sheppard with 18 at halftime. Kennadi Buchholz with 12.



But it was Alyssa Asleson with a late three, giving the Bulldogs a one point lead. pic.twitter.com/4uVlRxjf4q — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 9, 2022

For the third consecutive quarter, the two kept answering any run from the other as it was a two-point game heading to the 4th quarter.

Eventually the game would go to overtime where De Smet used an early run to pull away for the 76-67 victory.

FINAL: @BasketballSmet 76 @FlandreauGBB 67 @KELOSports



They used an 8-1 run to open overtime. The Bulldogs score 17 in OT. pic.twitter.com/5ocrND3Hfy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 9, 2022

Flandreau’s Claire Sheppard led all scorers with 25 points. De Smet was led by Kennadi Bucholz, who tallied 22 points, while Emma Albrecht added 16.

The De Smet boys entered the night winners of 13 straight, while Flandreau was looking to get back into the win column following a loss at Sioux Valley last week.

Like the girls game, this one was tight from the get go. Flandreau grabbed an 11-9 lead after one, but De Smet would outscore the Fliers 11-8 in the 2nd quarter to take a one-point lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs would limit Flandreau to just 4 points in the 3rd quarter, and used a 14-2 run to take an 11 point lead into the 4th.

They’d never let Flandreau get close the rest of the way as they picked up the 46-32 victory.

De Smet’s Kalen Garry led all scorers with 15 points, while Flandreau’s Tash Lunday paced the Fliers with 14.